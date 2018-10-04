CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and wounded during an argument grabbed the gun from the shooter and then fatally shot him.

Allegheny County police say 40-year-old Eric Turner, of Clairton, and a 42-year-old man were arguing Wednesday night behind a business in Clairton when Turner took out a handgun and shot the other man in the arm and leg. The two men then started fighting, and the wounded man wrested the gun from Turner and shot him in the head.

Turner was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. The other man, whose name was not released, was being treated at a hospital but was expected to survive.

The shootings remain under investigation, and it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.