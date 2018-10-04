WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body next to railroad tracks below a bridge in a Maine city.

The Morning Sentinel reports police responded to the discovery of the man’s body in the late morning on Thursday in Waterville. They have yet to identify the man.

Police declined to speculate on a cause of the man’s death. Local police have requested assistance from state police in the investigation. Railroad police are also investigating.

