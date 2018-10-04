PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) - The village mayor on a popular Lake Erie resort island has been indicted on public corruption charges.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office said Thursday that Put-in-Bay Mayor Bernard McCann was indicted on two felony counts and four misdemeanor conflict of interest counts.

The state says the 82-year-old McCann used his position as mayor to secure a waterline project for a business associate.

McCann’s attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Put-in-Bay’s former fiscal officer also was indicted, as were the mayor’s two children who had positions with the village.

The charges come following a yearlong corruption investigation on the island.

Authorities last year searched the Put-in-Bay village offices and the properties linked to the Jet Express ferry service.





