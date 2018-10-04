PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the 1981 murder of a 13-year-old Phoenix girl.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 61-year old Raymond Diaz was linked by DNA evidence to the cold case.

They say Diaz is serving a lengthy sentence in an Arizona prison on convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault, among other crimes.

Diaz now has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Amy Yachimec.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if he has a lawyer.

Sheriff’s investigators say Yachimec went missing from her family’s Phoenix apartment in November 1981.

They say Diaz was considered a person of interest in the missing person investigation, but there was insufficient evidence for an arrest until DNA evidence linked him to the case in March 2015.





