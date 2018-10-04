NEW YORK (AP) - Train service in and out of Penn Station has resumed after being briefly suspended due to a minor slow speed train derailment.

Passengers should expect 2-hour delays throughout the evening as workers inspect for possible damage.

New Jersey Transit says one car of the train derailed just before entering the Hudson River Tunnel at 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported. About a 1,000 riders, including crew, were on the train.

Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH cross honored rail tickets and passes.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.