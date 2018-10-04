By - Associated Press - Thursday, October 4, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Train service in and out of Penn Station has resumed after being briefly suspended due to a minor slow speed train derailment.

Passengers should expect 2-hour delays throughout the evening as workers inspect for possible damage.

New Jersey Transit says one car of the train derailed just before entering the Hudson River Tunnel at 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported. About a 1,000 riders, including crew, were on the train.

Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH cross honored rail tickets and passes.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide