NEW YORK (AP) - Train service in and out of Penn Station has resumed after being briefly suspended due to a minor slow speed train derailment.
Passengers should expect 2-hour delays throughout the evening as workers inspect for possible damage.
New Jersey Transit says one car of the train derailed just before entering the Hudson River Tunnel at 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported. About a 1,000 riders, including crew, were on the train.
Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH cross honored rail tickets and passes.
