YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) - A female 911 dispatcher in the Mississippi Delta was robbed at gunpoint inside a sheriff’s office while she was on duty.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells WLBT-TV that the robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Money was taken from the woman, but she wasn’t hurt.

The sheriff says his office is investigating how a man wearing a scarf over his face was able to come through the front door of the Yazoo City office.

The incident comes less than a month after a man entered the Clarksdale Police Department and attacked an on-duty dispatcher demanding the return of property. The dispatcher was left with facial fractures, bleeding on the brain and a broken arm.

A man was arrested in the unrelated Clarksdale incident.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.