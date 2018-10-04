LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s Republican state attorney general candidate is drawing criticism from Democrats for comments about the arrest of current state attorney general and GOP governor candidate Adam Laxalt when he was a teenager in Virginia.

Wes Duncan said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Nevada Politics Today ” that voters can take into account any candidate’s background, experience and vision for the state.

Duncan says voters will decide if Laxalt’s arrest for assaulting a police officer in an underage drinking case in 1996 costs him votes.

Democrats are criticizing Duncan for supporting Laxalt’s bid in spite of the arrest while benefiting from ads attacking Duncan’s Democratic opponent Aaron Ford over Ford’s arrests in his early 20s for stealing tires, public intoxication and failing to appear in court.

Both Ford and Laxalt say they made poor decisions in their youth.





