LAS VEGAS (AP) - Drivers across Nevada arrested on DUI charges must now install a device that measures their blood alcohol concentration if they want to get back behind the wheel.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a new law took effect Monday that requires all people in the sates arrested on a DUI charge to install an ignition interlock device on their vehicle before they are eligible to have their driving privileges reinstated.

Once the device is in place, a driver must blow into it each time they want to drive. If it detects even a trace of alcohol, the vehicle won’t start.

The device also contains a camera to help ensure the person blowing into it is the one behind the wheel.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com





