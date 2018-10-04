WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) - A former office manager for a Williston oil company is accused of stealing about $1.5 million from her employer.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Barbara Langerud wrote checks to herself from the Imperial Oil account at First International Bank from 2011 to 2017. Authorities say Imperial Oil ask Langerud to close the bank account in 2011, but she failed to do so and as oilfield royalties came in, continued to syphon money. Langerud is charged with felony theft of property.

KEYZ reports bond was set at $75,000 Wednesday. Langerud’s attorney, Tom Dixon, argued for a lower bond, saying his client was a longtime Williston resident and has been cooperating with the investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 1.

