PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia officials say three top members of a well-known city drug trafficking organization are facing 689 charges after a collaborative enforcement effort dismantled the heroin, fentanyl and cocaine ring.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of 57 people from the Alameda drug organization on Thursday. The arrests began in July with a series of raids and include 35 suspects currently in custody. He says warrants were issued for 22 others.

Officials say the investigation centered around 16 properties in a four-block radius of a well-known intersection in the Kensington neighborhood. There were over 300 medical calls to the four-block area between July 2017 and July 2018, and 75 percent were for overdoses.

Police say the drug trafficking organization brought in more than $5 million in drug revenue a year.





