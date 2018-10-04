VIDALIA, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a boy who turned in several found items to police actually stole the items from a middle school that he had vandalized.

Vidalia police Lt. Miranda Clifton tells The Natchez Democrat that a parent called police Sunday to surrender a backpack, laptops, electronic tablets and chargers found by their son. Clifton says officers then responded to a report of a broken window at Vidalia Junior High School.

Officers found additional vandalism and reviewed the school’s security video footage, identifying the boy who surrendered the items as the suspect. Clifton says the boy is charged with theft, vandalism and possession of a tobacco product by a minor. The boy was then released to his parents. His identity hasn’t been released.

