MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife and then himself behind a Florida strip mall.
The Miami Herald reports the shooting occurred Wednesday morning.
Miami-Dade police say the 66-year-old man was dead when officers found the car, and the 62-year-old woman died a short time later at a nearby hospital. Officials didn’t immediately identify the couple.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.