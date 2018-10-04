By - Associated Press - Thursday, October 4, 2018

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife and then himself behind a Florida strip mall.

The Miami Herald reports the shooting occurred Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police say the 66-year-old man was dead when officers found the car, and the 62-year-old woman died a short time later at a nearby hospital. Officials didn’t immediately identify the couple.

