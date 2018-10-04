SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a teenager has been killed in a late-night shooting in upstate New York.

Authorities say callers reported the shooting around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Syracuse.

Officers arrived and found the injured teen and transported him to a hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries.

Police have identified the teen as 15-year-old Loindale Johnson, of Syracuse. His death marks the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

An investigation is ongoing, and no information about a suspect has been released.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler is scheduled to discuss the shooting Thursday morning.





