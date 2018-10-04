SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police say a Starbucks customer shot a man and wounded who attacked a clerk outside Salt Lake City.

Authorities said the man was shot once in the chest Thursday morning after he jumped over the counter and started hitting the female employee’s head with a metal object.

Unified Police of Salt Lake County say 37-year-old Benjamin Overall was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and has since improved.

The customer who has a concealed-weapons permit was not immediately identified. Police say he distracted Overall and fired after the man turned toward him. The clerk was treated for minor injuries.

Detective Ken Hansen says Overall had been acting aggressively toward people in a nearby convenience store before he entered the Starbucks in Millcreek. No attorney was immediately listed for him.





