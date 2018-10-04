Sen. Susan Collins says she has finished reading an FBI report on sexual allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but she still isn’t saying how she’ll vote.

Collins visited the secure room where the report is held several times Thursday. Leaving for the last time around 6:15 p.m., she said she had “finished reading and reviewing all of the interviews” but would not comment any further. The report is a series of interviews conducted by the FBI.

The Maine Republican is one of a handful of undecided votes on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Her vote could decide his fate.

Collins would not tell reporters whether she is still undecided or when she will announce her decision. A key procedural vote is expected Friday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.