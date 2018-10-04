STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - One of three men charged in the death of a Connecticut mother of five struck by stray gunfire while at a park has pleaded guilty.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 27-year-old Morris Moore pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the November 2015 death of Maxine Gooden. He faces 20 years in prison at sentencing in December.

Police say several shots were fired at Lione Park in Stamford and the 43-year-old Gooden, who was with two of her daughters, fell to the ground. She died at the hospital.

The suspects were arrested a short time later after witnesses provided police with their vehicle’s license plate number.

Cases against the other two suspects, including the man who allegedly fired the fatal shot, are pending.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.