ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say a homeowner has fatally shot a suspected burglar who was breaking into his Foothills home.

Officers were called to the house on reports of a shooting about 5 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they reported finding a man dead in the driveway of a townhouse.

A man and woman who live in the home told police that an alarm alerted them to a break-in.

The man fired at least one shot at the intruder.

Police have not identified the dead man and haven’t released the names of the homeowners.

They say the case will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office to see if anyone should be charged.





