BOTTINEAU, N.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in northern North Dakota say a suspect in a fatal shooting is in custody.

Bottineau County dispatchers got a 911 call shortly before midnight Wednesday from a residence in Bottineau. Deputies found an unresponsive man who had suffered a gunshot wound at Southbrook mobile home park.

KXMB-TV reports the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital in Bottineau. Authorities say a 19-year-old man is in custody on a possible manslaughter charge.

The name of the victim has not been released.

