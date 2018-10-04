CROSBY, N.D. (AP) - A Tennessee man is accused of illegally acting as a hunting guide in North Dakota for several years.

Twenty-six-year-old Randal Layman Jr., of Fayetteville, Tennessee, is facing seven felony counts of exploiting wildlife. Each count carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Investigators from the Divide County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department allege Layman has been charging clients $1,000 for guided hunts since at least 2014, even though he’s not a licensed guide.

Layman also is accused of breaking hunting laws.

Court documents indicate he is representing himself in court. A telephone listing for him couldn’t be found. He could enter pleas at a Nov. 9 hearing.





