The lawyer for a former South Dakota nonprofit official accused of trying to avoid a potential state audit says his client is accused of four crimes he didn’t commit.

Opening statements were Thursday in the trial of Stacy Phelps. Prosecutors have accused Phelps of backdating contracts with an educational cooperative to avoid a potential audit of the nonprofit.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the case is about a “cover up” of the financial dealings of the nonprofit and Phelps‘ conduct. Defense attorney Dana Hanna says Phelps didn’t intend to deceive anyone when he backdated the contracts.

Phelps was charged after authorities launched a financial investigation because the nonprofit’s chief financial officer, Scott Westerhuis, killed his family and then himself following alleged embezzlement. Hanna says Phelps didn’t know Westerhuis was stealing until “that man slaughtered his family.”

Phelps has pleaded not guilty to two counts of falsifying evidence and two counts of conspiring to offer forged or fraudulent evidence.

