YORK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a man and another teenage boy last month in central Pennsylvania.

York City police say 16-year-old Luis Joshua Vicente-Ramirez, who has no known address, is charged with criminal homicide and two weapons offenses.

The counts stem from a Sept. 26 shooting at a York home.

Authorities have said 28-year-old Jameel Murray was found dead in the home’s backyard, while 15-year-old Dezmen Jones was found wounded. The teen later died at a hospital.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. Authorities say the two victims did not live at the home.





