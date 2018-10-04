BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman who received more than $30,000 through an online fundraising campaign after falsely claiming she had breast cancer has been sentenced to at least two years in prison.

WJBK-TV reports Candace Streng was sentenced to 28½ months to 15 years Thursday after pleading guilty last month to larceny by false pretenses.

Livingston County prosecutors say Streng lied to friends, family and strangers about having cancer and raised the money for years. The GoFundMe account page said Streng had been fighting Stage 4 breast cancer.

Nearly 400 people donated, thinking they were helping to pay Streng’s medical expenses. The account was deactivated earlier this year following an investigation by Brighton police.

Streng has paid more than $19,000 toward restitution owed to people who donated money.

