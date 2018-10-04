CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - The case against a woman previously sentenced in the death of a Vader child will go to trial after she was allowed to withdraw her guilty pleas because of an error in tabulating her criminal history.

Brenda Wing withdrew her guilty pleas Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court, the Daily Chronicle reported .

She and her husband, Danny Wing, pleaded guilty to one count each of manslaughter and assault of a child in 2015 in connection with the death of Jasper Henderling-Warner.

The Wings became Henderling-Warner’s legal guardians in 2014 when his mother was temporarily unable to care for him.

An autopsy showed the boy suffered extensive abuse before his death. Prosecutors said the boy had contracted a bacterial infection from wounds that the couple had inflicted upon him.

Both pleaded guilty as part of deals with prosecutors in which they were required to provide a complete account of the boy’s death in exchange for a shorter sentence, provided they passed polygraph tests.

Neither passed, and both were sentenced to more than 34 years in prison.

The Wings appealed their sentences and argued that their guilty pleas to the assault charge were “involuntary” because their offender scores, a number based on criminal history used to calculate a standard statutory sentence, were incorrect.

Brenda Wing’s offender score was calculated at 6, but should have been 5, according to the appeals court’s brief.

Danny Wing has opted not to withdraw his guilty pleas but is scheduled to be resentenced in November on the assault charge due to an error in tabulating his criminal history.

