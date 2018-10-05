CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two deputies were involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead in the Bootheel area of far southeastern Missouri.
KFVS-TV reports that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in Pemiscot County.
The sheriff’s department says the deputies involved in the shooting are OK. They on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. No other details were immediately released.
