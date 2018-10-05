CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities have identified the two men fatally shot by a suspect who entered a home in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office says the men killed Thursday afternoon are 52-year-old Resean Lance Payne and 45-year-old Timothy Lanelle Steele, both of Cleveland. A police spokeswoman says the men were shot multiple times.

The spokeswoman says it’s unclear why the 39-year-old male suspect arrested at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant entered the home.

Court records don’t show whether the suspect has been charged.





