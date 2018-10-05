By - Associated Press - Friday, October 5, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities have identified the two men fatally shot by a suspect who entered a home in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office says the men killed Thursday afternoon are 52-year-old Resean Lance Payne and 45-year-old Timothy Lanelle Steele, both of Cleveland. A police spokeswoman says the men were shot multiple times.

The spokeswoman says it’s unclear why the 39-year-old male suspect arrested at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant entered the home.

Court records don’t show whether the suspect has been charged.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide