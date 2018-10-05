BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two granddaughters of a 77-year-old Louisiana woman found suffering from severely infected bedsores and living in deplorable conditions have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Advocate reports 37-year-old Chasity Lewis and 22-year-old Carlnessa Butler pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday.

Barbara Lewis-Brown died in July after being found suffering from severely infected bedsores and living in deplorable conditions. A coroner said autopsy results showed the woman died from complications of infected deep pressure ulcers with superimposed fecal contamination. She also was suffering from malnourishment and dehydration.

Lewis’ attorney says his client wasn’t primary caregiver for her grandmother. Butler’s attorney says his client wasn’t living with Lewis-Brown at the time of her death.

Lewis-Brown’s son and daughter, Carl and Chira Lewis, have been indicted on manslaughter. They’ll be arraigned Oct. 18.

