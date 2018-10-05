ACTON, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say one person is in custody after three people were stabbed on quiet side street in a Massachusetts town.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says police responded to the Acton home at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three victims were taken to the hospital. No information about the victims was immediately disclosed. Their conditions were not released.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene. He faces arraignment Friday in Concord District Court on undisclosed charges. His name was not immediately made public.

Prosecutors say the “victims and the suspect are known to each other.”





