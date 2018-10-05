ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say four people were found shot, one fatally, in a car on a road near a casino outside Espanola in northern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police says the victims found wounded Thursday night included two males and two females and that one of the males died but the other three victims are expected to survive.

Identities and ages of the victims weren’t released.

The State Police say the car on a state road near a tribal casino outside Espanola, which is 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

No additional information was released.





