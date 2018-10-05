ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been charged with reckless murder and driving under the influence assault for a wreck earlier this week that killed one man and injured another person.

News outlets reported that 38-year-old Scotty Dale Moss of Athens was arrested Thursday.

State troopers say Moss was driving a sports utility vehicle that hit a vehicle that 37-year-old Lloyd Jason Crawford Reed was driving around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of Athens.

Reed died at the scene. A teen passenger in his vehicle was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said neither Moss nor a passenger in his SUV was hurt.

It was not known if Moss has an attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.