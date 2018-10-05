MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies have now classified an Alabama man’s death last month as a homicide.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported the body of 37-year-old Labrandon Tatum of Waugh was found Sept. 19 after a friend was unable to contact him by phone. The man went to a closed business and found Tatum dead inside the building.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said Thursday morning that an autopsy revealed that foul play was involved in Tatum’s death.

Previously, deputies had only say foul play was suspected, but couldn’t be confirmed until an autopsy was completed.

Cunningham would not say how Tatum died, saying he wanted to protect the investigation. No arrests have been reported.

