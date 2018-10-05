This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Authorities raised a giant Mexican flag to half-mast in Mexico City’s main square in commemoration of the 1968 massacre of student protesters by army troops. Students and surviving leaders of the 1968 student democracy movement attended the ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of an event that caused such revulsion it helped spur long-term political reforms.

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in protest against the presidential front-runner, far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who has a long history of offensive comments about gays, transsexuals, women and minorities.

An ex-army general accused of murder leads a mayoral race in Peru. On Thursday, a panel of judges found the 62-year-old ex-general not guilty of killing a journalist who was murdered while covering the bloody conflict between the state and Shining Path guerrillas more than a quarter century ago.

Also in Peru, the Huasao wetland in the heart of the bygone Incan Empire languished for years as a wasteland that locals used as their dump. Cleaned up and given a second life, it’s now attracting droves of tourists lured by magical figures plucked straight from Hollywood movies.

Tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru’s capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions.

Olympic rings are put into position at the Obelisk, in Buenos Aires, Argentina ahead of the III Youth Olympic Games. For the first time in modern Olympic history the event will not take place in a stadium but outdoors and will be open to all members of the public.

