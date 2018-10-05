BEND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have seized 36 animals from the central Oregon home of two people previously convicted of second-degree animal neglect.

The Bulletin reports Jefferson County deputies seized two snakes, four cats, four rats, six dogs and 20 fish after arresting the two residents of the home in Crooked River Ranch.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jonathan Vance and 35-year-old Mellody Barnes were prohibited from owning animals for five years following their conviction.

A judge had issued arrest warrants for the pair earlier this month.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office says it expects to file criminal charges Friday.

All the animals were taken to the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras.

