HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - An autopsy report of a man found dead in a North Carolina lake says he was tied up and shot in the head with a shotgun.

News outlets report the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the autopsy of 31-year-old Sircorious “Cory” Brion’t Griffin on Thursday. Griffin’s family reported him missing in July. His body was found the next day in High Point Lake.

The report says Griffin’s legs were tied together several times by green plastic wrap and a plastic bag had been placed over his head. It lists his cause of death as a shotgun wound to the head and classifies his death as a homicide.

Police found a vehicle in August thought to be involved in the slaying. Further details haven’t been released.





