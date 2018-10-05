MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to five back-to-back life prison terms for a 2013 crime spree in which a 92-year-old woman was killed and two other victims were assaulted.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 27-year-old Jeffery Nichols asked for forgiveness from relatives of Carmelita Kaser, of Moberly, before he was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted in June of first-degree murder in Kaser’s death and 16 other crimes. They were committed while Nichols and co-defendant Christopher Lewis were robbing houses to obtain money for drugs.

Lewis was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison. Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Nichols, but jurors spared him. He said at the sentencing hearing that there are “no words” to express his remorse and that death is “what I deserve.”

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.