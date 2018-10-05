HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) - State investigators say a box cutter blade was found at the scene of a fatal police shooting in Hastings.
Twenty-three-year-old Keagan Johnson-Lloyd was killed Monday evening during an encounter with Hastings police. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Johnson-Lloyd stabbed a fellow resident at a group home and fled before the encounter.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Johnson-Lloyd died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The BCA is leading the investigation. The agency has not said what prompted the officer to shoot Johnson-Lloyd.
