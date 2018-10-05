CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped their case against a woman accused of self-aborting her late-term fetus.

Michelle F. Roberts of Chesterfield County was indicted in 2017. Police said they found fetal skeletal remains buried in the backyard of the home where Roberts was living.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that prosecutors dropped the case against Roberts after her defense team provided expert opinions challenging the findings of the state medical examiner and a forensic anthropologist. The experts said Roberts‘ unborn child died from penetrating injuries to its head and the mother’s use of Methadone, alprazolam and amphetamines.

Roberts had been charged with producing an abortion “with the intent to destroy her child.”

Roberts had been scheduled to go on trial beginning Oct. 15.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com





