SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Investigators say a 62-year-old demonstrator was at fault when she was injured by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle while protesting the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

The California Highway Patrol said in a report released to The Sacramento Bee on Friday that activist Wanda Cleveland walked into the path of the SUV while carrying a protest sign and tried to stop the vehicle.

Previously released video from a dashboard camera inside the sheriff’s vehicle shows it hitting Cleveland and driving away.

Her attorney, Mark Reichel, says she hit her head, injured her arm and incurred nearly $43,000 in medical bills. She has filed a damages claim against the county.

She was among about 100 demonstrators March 31 protesting the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.





