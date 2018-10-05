COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Council Bluffs man who is accused of threatening to kill the city’s mayor.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 33-year-old Chase Points faces charges of first-degree harassment, assault and disorderly conduct in a place of business. Points was being held without bond Thursday at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Council Bluffs police say an officer who was sent to Mayor Matt Walsh’s city hall office on Wednesday heard Points screaming expletives.

A subsequent records check showed Points had an outstanding arrest warrant for harassment and assault at City Hall on Sept. 27, when employees say he got in an employee’s face and left a threatening note on Walsh’s desk. Police say Points posted other threatening messages on Facebook.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Points.

