DOVER, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware are looking for a man accused of raping a then 6-year-old girl in 2011.

News outlets cite a Dover police release that says the girl recently disclosed the incident to a school therapist, naming 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez. Following a forensic interview and evidence review, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree rape.

But Hernandez’s current location is unknown and police say it’s possible he’s returned to Mexico.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.