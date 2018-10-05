DOVER, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware are looking for a man accused of raping a then 6-year-old girl in 2011.
News outlets cite a Dover police release that says the girl recently disclosed the incident to a school therapist, naming 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez. Following a forensic interview and evidence review, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree rape.
But Hernandez’s current location is unknown and police say it’s possible he’s returned to Mexico.
