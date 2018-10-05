KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City developer Dan Lowe says police have recommended setting aside an investigation of a claim made by a former employee that a spy camera was placed under her desk at Legacy Development.

Mary Caffrey, of Leawood, Kansas, sued Lowe, Legacy Development and others in May. She alleged that she was fired after she called police when she found the camera.

In response to the lawsuit, Lowe’s lawyers submitted a police department report that says a detective recommended deactivating the case because no evidence was found from the spy camera.

Attorney David Churbuck said in a statement Friday that Lowe denies Caffrey’s allegations and that police found no evidence to connect Lowe to the camera.

Caffrey’s attorney, Rik Siro, told The Kansas City Star that he would file a response to Lowe’s filing soon.

___

