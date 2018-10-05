WOBURN, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty paying a hit man $10,000 to kill his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

James Brescia, of Waltham, pleaded guilty Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court to second-degree murder in the 2006 killing of 39-year-old Edward Schiller, of Framingham.

Brescia pleaded guilty as a jury deliberated whether to convict him of first-degree murder.

Brescia had previously been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court, which granted him a new trial. The high court found that Brescia’s speech was affected by a stroke and could have influenced the jury.

Prosecutors say Brescia hired Scott Foxworth to kill Schiller because of his relationship with Brescia’s estranged wife. Foxworth was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2009.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.