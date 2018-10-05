EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) - A youth pastor who worked at a Georgia apartment complex as an office manager is accused of stealing $20,000 in rent payments.

New outlets reported Thursday that 28-year-old William Townsend was arrested this week on theft charges. East Point police Detective Ebony Johnson tells WSB-TV that the complex learned of the thefts in August when Townsend left his job.

Johnson says tenants would give Townsend blank money orders or cash for rent, but Townsend would alter the orders to pocket them and the cash. Johnson says many tenants didn’t know about the thefts until they learned they were close to eviction. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police say tenants have been re-credited the payments.

WXIA-TV reports Townsend was a pastor at several area churches. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.





