NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman is charged with arson after fire officials say she started an apartment building blaze that displaced more than 100 people when she was upset with her ex-boyfriend.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department announced Friday that 32-year-old Natasha Ciara Joyner was arrested Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree arson, malicious burning and other offenses. Officials say investigators determined the fire was incendiary and say Joyner started the fire because she was upset with her ex-boyfriend.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at a three-story garden-style apartment building on Sept. 17 and it took nearly two-hours to extinguish the blaze that damaged four apartment buildings. No one was injured, but officials say it caused $2.2 million in damage and displaced about 130 residents.





