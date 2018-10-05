WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former mayor in West Virginia on drug distribution charges.

A U.S. Attorney’s office news release says 63-year-old Kevin Mark Simms was charged with offenses that include one count of distribution of oxycodone and three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of oxycodone.

News outlets report Simms is accused of distributing oxycodone in Marshall County from July 2017 to December 2017. Simms was first elected to Moundsville City Council in 1990 and served as mayor from 1998-2000.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





