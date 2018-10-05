GARY, Ind. (AP) - Gary police are conducting an internal investigation after a video posted online shows officers arresting a man for filming them along a street.

Cmdr. Jack Hamady says the department opened the investigation after learning of the video and receiving calls from around the country.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the video shows the man walking near his home as officers conduct an investigation nearby.

When a female officer approaches the man, who’s standing in a roadway, and says he cannot film her, he replies, “This is a public street and, by the way, you’re live on YouTube right now.”

The officer then repeats that he can’t film her, saying, “You trying to go to jail?”

The man was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

