RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Hermosa man has been sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for fraud and identity theft.

Forty-year-old Tobin Nettifee was convicted of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. KOTA-TV reports Nettifee used another person’s identity to get three credit cards he used to make $19,000 in purchases. He also stole a gift card from a mailbox to make additional purchases.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Vikenrporf sentenced Nettifee Tuesday to 3 years and 9 months in federal prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to make restitution.

___

Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.