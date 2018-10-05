GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Goodyear say a student at Estrella Foothills High School has been arrested for bringing a gun and knives to the campus.

They say the male student was taken into custody without incident Thursday and booked into the Durango Juvenile facility.

Police say school administrators were informed through the Anonymous Alerts system that a student had a handgun on campus.

The school resource officer and administrators removed the student from class and searched his backpack.

They reported finding an unloaded firearm, a full magazine and three knives.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.





