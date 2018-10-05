LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are trying to find an attacker who doused two homeless people with battery acid as they slept in a Los Angeles park.

Police say a 42-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were at Devonwood Park in Mission Hills early Sunday when they were doused with a liquid and felt their faces burning.

The woman had burns to her face and arms and underwent surgery. The man was treated and released.

Officer Tony Yim tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the couple told police they’d been attacked twice previously in the past three weeks. They said someone threw gasoline on them as they slept. In the second attack, they were doused with bleach.

They didn’t report the earlier attacks.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.