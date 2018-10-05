FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana man charged in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl wants his trial moved to another county.

Fifty-nine-year-old John D. Miller filed a motion Thursday seeking a change of venue. An Allen County judge is expected to rule on that request Dec. 7.

The Grabill man is charged with murder and child molestation in the killing of April Tinsley.

Investigators allege that Miller confessed in July to abducting, sexually assaulting and strangling the Fort Wayne girl in April 1988. Her body was found three days later in a ditch about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

Investigators say DNA evidence and genealogy databases helped link Miller to April’s killing.

He’s being held without bond. Miller’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 11.





