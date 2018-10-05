LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania investigators are asking to impose a $2.1 million fine on a utility company, alleging violations relating to a gas explosion that leveled a house and killed a utility worker last year.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement filed a complaint against UGI Utilities on Thursday. It alleges the company failed to properly react to a hazardous condition when its workers responded to a suspected gas leak at a house in Millersville on July 2, 2017.

The worker, 54-year-old Richard Bouder, died of multiple trauma injuries caused by flying debris.

Investigators allege, among other issues, UGI didn’t shut off the gas main feeding the neighborhood.

A UGI Utilities spokesman says the company, based in Reading, is reviewing the complaint and will respond within 20 days.

Joseph Swope says UGI “remains fully committed” to safety.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.